Football Community Comes Together to Raise Money for the Family of Alex Miller

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Local football teams across the mountain state came together today to raise money for the family of Alex Miller, the Roane County football player who collapsed on the field Friday night and was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.

Football teams from across the state gathered today to raise a total of $7646.54 for the Miller family.

Roane County asks that everyone wear maroon and silver on Tuesday to honor the life of Miller.

The Miller family and the Roane County community is also in the thoughts and prayers of the WBOY news team.

To donate to the family of Alex Miller, contact Roane County High School.

