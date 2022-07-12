MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Morgantown Post 2 baseball team started slow out of the gates but Andy Altemus’s team is red hot at just the right time of the year.

Post 2 is just 12-12 on the season but is 7-1 in the month of July as it prepares for the American Legion West Virginia Area 5 tournament next week.

A major part of the turnaround has been the play of third baseman Aaron Forbes. The recent University High grad is batting .367 with three home runs, six doubles and 18 RBI in just 21 games.

With this potentially being his final seasomn with Post 2 as he heads to Salem next year, he’s relishing the opportunity to get spend another season alongside some of his best friends and is enjoying a new leadership role as one of the team’s elder statesman.

“It’s been a blast. Just playing with everyone you grew up with and everything and having one more go-around knowing this will be the last time I play with them,” he said “Maybe, maybe not but it’s all fun.”

Forbes and Post 2 return to action on the road tomorrow night as they will make the trip to Bridgeport to take on Post 68 in a matchup of two of the favorites going into next weeks Area 5 tournament.

Morgantown is set to host the Area, State and Mid-Atlantic Region tournaments at Mylan Park over the next three weeks with Post 2 earning automatic bids into each tournament.