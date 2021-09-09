Forinash, Sriram each score to lead Mohigans over Cadets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown came out on top in a OVAC battle between the Mohigans and Linsly.

The game was scoreless 20 minutes into the first half until Jonah Forinash gets through two defenders and takes a shot from way out to score and to put Morgantown up 1-0.

Linsly answered shortly after as Ashton Adams’ free kick ricocheted off of the crossbar then Cam Neighoff puts it back in with the header. Cadets tie it up 1-1 heading into the halftime break.

Early in the second half, Morgantown’s Vivek Sriram places a set piece into the back of the next past the Cadets’ keeper to give Morgantown a 2-1 lead.

That would be all of the scoring to happen in this game. Morgantown’s defense kept the Cadets out of scoring position and Linsly’s keeper made a few marquee saves to prevent Morgantown from scoring any further.

Morgantown defeated Linsly 2-1 and improves to 4-3 on the season.

