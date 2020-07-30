Former AB pitcher Randy Dobnak selling shirts to benefit St. Jude patients

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Alderson Broaddus standout, Randy Dobnak, was a 5-star-rated Uber driver, he’s a major league pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, and now he can add charitable t-shirt salesman to his growing resume.

“The shirt is available for pre-order through August 3. And, they can just go to the website – they’re taking pre-orders through the 3rd. And, after that they’ll be mass producing them and shipping them out, and they should probably get to people’s houses by mid-August,” said Dobnak.

St. Jude is important to both Dobnak, and his wife, Areial.

Randy has partnered with St. Jude before, and Areial is a nurse, who one day wants to work at St. Jude.

Time is running out, though, for you to help the Dobnaks help families at St. Jude.

“For now, it’s just a limited time shirt. You’ve got four days to pre-order it. 100 percent of the proceeds go to St. Jude,” said Dobnak.

People wishing to buy a shirt can go to greatlakesbatco.com,

All proceeds go to families at St. Jude.

