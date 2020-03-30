Former Battler Randy Dobnak on his first season in MLB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We caught up with former Alderson Broaddus, and current Minnesota Twins, pitcher Randy Dobnak on his first season in the majors.

We started by asking him a simple question: What’s it like pitching in the big leagues?

“Unreal. It’s a dream come true. It’s pretty awesome. I don’t really know how to explain it but it’s pretty cool,” Dobnak said.

Dobnak’s story – the pitcher for the Twins who was an Uber driver with a near-perfect rating just months prior to his debut — made it all over social media.

He then went 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA for Minnesota in five starts and four relief appearances.

COMING UP: I caught up with @Twins pitcher, and former @BattlerBaseball great, Randy Dobnak about life in the majors. Here's what he said he's been up to with MLB's Spring Training suspended. and the season postponed. @Dobnak_ @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/zmzp8Wkt6t — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) March 30, 2020

Click on the full video at the top of the page for the complete story.

Dobnak is currently listed as the fifth starter on the Twins depth chart.