Former BUHS star Brooklyn Maxwell makes strides on the big stage for the Senators

ELKINS, W.Va. – Former Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneer Brooklyn Maxwell found herself in the starting five on the Davis and Elkins women’s basketball team as a freshman.

When Maxwell got the opportunity and earned a scholarship to play college basketball, she ran with it.

She didn’t just want to be on the team either, she wanted playing time.

“Coming in, we started off and I thought man, all of these girls, I’m never going to get to play and I was not satisfied with sitting the bench,” Maxwell said.

When sports were paused during the first semester of her college career, Maxwell didn’t stand by and wait.



“Me and my dad just kept talking about how if everybody is going to be taking this time off as a vacation, you’ve got to make sure you’re putting in the work. Getting your conditioning in, getting in the gym,because a lot of people don’t have this opportunity so I took advantage of every minute every second I had to just go to the gym and work,” Maxwell said.

The 5’7 guard started in all five of the Senators contests this season and put points on the board in all of them. Including scoring 11 points, a career-high, against No. 16 ranked Glenville State.

“Obviously I know they play a fast pace, I watched them a lot and I have teammates who have played against them in the past. In my mind I’m just thinking man, we’ve got to start doing something so I just somehow flipped on a switch in my head and I quit thinking about everything and just put my head towards the game,” Maxwell said.

So there was a lot of new for the freshman. A new school, new team, and new head coach in Rachel Swartz. But Maxwell found comfort in a style that reminded her of home.



“I thought it was going to be a really hard adjustment at first. But coach Swartz and coach Levy have made it tremendously easy.I thought the coaching style was going to be hard at first but it actually mimics a lot of what I did in high school so it was a lot easier for me to transition into what they’re teaching us,” Maxwell said.

She brought a lot with her from BUHS as well, including a hardworking mindset.

“Definitely just keeping myself calm and my attitude especially. Everything I learned from Buckhannon was through hard work. If you didn’t work hard, you didn’t get anything. So that would be what I take from them,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell gets to take on a new role for the Senators and is excited to do what she can to help her team win.



“I had to play a lot of post in high school, especially on the defensive end, getting rebounds, boxing out, doing the dirty work. It did change a little bit coming to college. I now get to expand out my range a little bit and get aggressive on the top and defense,” Maxwell said.

It takes a lot of hard work to earn a starting spot on the basketball court. But Maxwell knows it will be even harder to keep a starting spot and knows what she must do to remain in the top five.

“Prove myself in practice. Making sure that I’m working harder than everybody else because everything I do is through the dirty work. Going hard, getting aggressive. So I would say just beating out my teammates in practice, which is not an easy task, ” Maxwell said.

Maxwell and the Senators have three consecutive road games in the next two weeks. Stay with 12 News for scores and updates on Maxwell’s success.