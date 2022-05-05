GRANVILLE, W.Va. – We’ve seen former East Fairmont pitcher, Cole Peschl, perform impressively on the bump for the Bees time and time again but on Wednesday night he was able to do it on a big stage.

Although the University of Charleston ended up falling to West Virginia University 3-2 due to a walk-off, Peschl showed that he could hold his own against the Division I powerhouse in the state.

Peschl came in as a reliever for the Golden Eagles in the sixth inning. The former Bees standout held the Mountaineers scoreless and hitless for 2.2 innings and struck out four batters while holding a one-run lead up until the bottom of the ninth.

Peschl ended up taking the loss but what a showing for the freshman who is set to have a big career ahead at UC.

