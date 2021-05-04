Former Fairmont State, first team All- MEC guard Dale Bonner takes talents to Baylor

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former Fairmont State star guard Dale Bonner announced his commitment to the Baylor basketball program Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

Bonner entered the transfer portal a few months ago after helping lead the Falcons to a Mountain East Conference Title and a run in the NCAA DII Tournament.

Bonner averaged 21.1 points per game this past season and earned first team All-MEC honors.

He now becomes an addition to the current NCAA Champions.

Former coach Tim Koenig wished Bonner luck in his future endeavors with the Bears.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories