Former Fairmont State, first team All- MEC guard Dale Bonner takes talents to Baylor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former Fairmont State star guard Dale Bonner announced his commitment to the Baylor basketball program Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

Bonner entered the transfer portal a few months ago after helping lead the Falcons to a Mountain East Conference Title and a run in the NCAA DII Tournament.

Bonner averaged 21.1 points per game this past season and earned first team All-MEC honors.

He now becomes an addition to the current NCAA Champions.

Former coach Tim Koenig wished Bonner luck in his future endeavors with the Bears.