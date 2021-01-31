Former GCHS athlete Riley Fitzwater records top division-wide stats at Concord

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, W.Va. – Former Gilmer County High School girls basketball star, Riley Fitzwater, is making large strides for the Concord University women’s basketball team.

Fitzwater, the 6’2″ senior forward, is currently the only active women’s college basketball player, in all of Division I, II, and III programs, with career marks of 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 blocks.

She earned this status after recording six blocks in Concords win over Frostburg State 76-53 on Saturday.

Fitzwater also put up a double-double in the Mountain Lions win over the Bobcats leading her team with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories