Former GCHS athlete Riley Fitzwater records top division-wide stats at Concord

ATHENS, W.Va. – Former Gilmer County High School girls basketball star, Riley Fitzwater, is making large strides for the Concord University women’s basketball team.

Fitzwater, the 6’2″ senior forward, is currently the only active women’s college basketball player, in all of Division I, II, and III programs, with career marks of 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 blocks.

She earned this status after recording six blocks in Concords win over Frostburg State 76-53 on Saturday.

Fitzwater also put up a double-double in the Mountain Lions win over the Bobcats leading her team with 17 points and 10 rebounds.