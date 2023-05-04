GLENVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) — Emily Stoller could not have known she would be standing where she is today when she transferred to Glenville State six years ago.

After a playing career that saw her score nearly 1500 points in just three years, the Fairmont Senior graduate joined Lady Pioneer head coach Kim Stephens’ staff for the 2022-23 season.

One year and one Final Four appearance later, she is the new head coach at Glenville State after Stephens departed for Marshall in March.

It’s an opportunity she wants but does not take lightly either.

“I’ve been blessed with an opportunity that a lot of people my age aren’t given the same opportunity and it just means the world to me to be back here at my alma mater, the same school that I went to and was coached by coach Kim Stephens and then I coached with her last season and had the opportunity to just step into this big role for the community, it just means the world to me,” she said.

Just three years removed from her final game as a Lady Pioneer, Stoller has already heard plenty of questions about if she has the experience to lead such a storied program.

From where she stands, it’s all to her benefit.

“A lot of people have a lot to say about my age and being in this position at such a young age, it’s a big deal to a lot of people and I think that with my age it’s the greatest advantage I could have. I’m fresh out of the game,” she said, “I can relate to the players a lot more than other people in my position can.”

As a dyed-in-the-wool product of Kim Stephens basketball, Stoller has one thing on her mind that fans of Lady Pioneer hoops need to know.

The trademark, fast-paced system that took the Blue and White to a national championship in 2022 isn’t going anywhere.

“It’ll definitely be Glenville State women’s basketball. At the end of the day, it’s the same style and the same structure because it’s what I strongly, strongly believe in that coach Kim Stephens has put on the table,” she said, “I was able to buy in as a player and buy in as a coach. It’s still going to be Glenville State women’s basketball at the end of the day.”

Stoller inherits a Glenville State team that finished 33-3 last season before seeing the campaign end in the NCAA Division II Final Four against eventual national champions Ashland.