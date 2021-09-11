Former Lincoln OL/DL Hawkins makes AB starting lineup, Battlers fall to Hilltoppers

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Alderson Broaddus fell in its home opener, 24-0, to West Liberty but a positive did come out of this game.

Former Lincoln All-State lineman Payton Hawkins appeared in the starting lineup on offense.

Hawkins (#74) lines up on offense at left tackle

West Liberty led 7-0 after one quarter and only extended its lead from there.

The Hilltoppers extended that lead in the second quarter as quarterback Jamie Diven connected with Isaiah Robinson in the end zone for the 14 yard touchdown pass to give them a 14-0 lead.

West Liberty punched another in the end zone with a one yard QB keeper as Diven dove for the score. That gave West Liberty a 21-0 lead.

A field goal in the second half would be the only other points put on the board by either team.

The Battlers had multiple chances to score in the first half. They found most of their success in the air but couldn’t get into the end zone.

AB is 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.