Former Marshall coach Bob Pruett talks to Flying Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd football team was treated to a special guest coach and speaker after practice Wednesday.

Legendary former Marshall football head coach Bob Pruett spoke to the Flying Eagles.

Pruett, who led Marshall to the 1996 NCAA Division 1 Double-A National Championship, spoke to the team against the use of drugs and domestic violence. He also emphasized listening to the coaches, following the team rules, and believing in one another on the field.

At one point he said, “You can run fast, you can jump high … Stand by your values … To do the right thing.”

Good advice there.

And we spoke with him after he addressed the team.

“I was really pleased with the attention. They bit into what we were talking about. It made me feel like we were getting to them a little bit. This state is such a great state. I was born and raised in it. And as a lot of you know, Coach Nehlen and I are great friends, and we go all over the state trying to help people – to help kids. These kids, they were really good today,” said Pruett.

The former head coach spoke to RCB for close to 40 minutes.

He surely said some things the players will think about over the course of this season and into the future.