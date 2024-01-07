HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Former Marshall University wide receiver Randy Moss was surprised Sunday on the set of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” learning that he would be inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024.

After being nominated to the National Football Foundation by Marshall last year, Moss will represent Marshall in the College Football Hall of Fame alongside Michael Payton, Troy Brown, Jim Donnan, Mike Barber, Jackie Hunt Frank Loria and Harry “Cy” Young, a Marshall Athletics release said.

“In two seasons with Marshall, Moss caught 174 passes for 3,529 yards and 54 touchdowns before moving on to an elite professional career that also resulted in Moss being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018,” the release said.

The induction ceremony will be held on Dec. 10 at the National Football Foundation’s 66th Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Randy and his family on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame,” current Marshall football head coach Charles Huff said. “The Hall of Fame is a sacred group of elite college football players and Randy’s career as a Marshall University football player was as elite as they come.”

The National Football Foundation will release the complete College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during ESPN’s “Championship Drive,” airing Monday from 3-4:30 p.m.