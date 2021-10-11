Former Mountaineer great, Da’Sean Butler, takes NBA G League coaching job

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former WVU men’s basketball great, Da’Sean Butler, just got into coaching in February.

It was then that he joined Chris Richardson’s staff at Wheeling University for the second half of the Mountain East Conference season.

Butler is now moving up the coaching ranks, and will join the College Park Skyhawks coaching staff in the NBA G League.

The Skyhawks are a Georgia-based affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, but were originally located in Erie, Pennsylvania when they were founded four years ago in 2017.

College Park didn’t play last season, but made it to the Conference Finals of the G League playoffs in its inaugural season.

Butler was one of the key figures on WVU’s Final Four team in 2010, a season in which he earned All-America status, and was then drafted No. 42 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Butler played for various basketball clubs overseas from 2011-2020 before putting on the jersey for the last time.

You can hear Butler talk about his new venture into coaching on the Final Four Podcast, which he was on with other former Mountaineer stars, like Kevin Jones and John Flowers.