WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 edition of The Basketball Tournament hits Wheeling’s WesBanco Arena on Tuesday, July 25, and a pair of former north central West Virginia high school standouts are set to be in the middle of the action.

With a 4 p.m. tipoff Tuesday afternoon, Philip Barbour grad David Shriver leads Ram Nation, a team of athletes from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), into battle against Sideline Cancer.

Shriver is fresh off of an appearance with the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League and looks to bring his shooting prowess back to the big stage after wrapping up his college career in March.

Also on Tuesday, Notre Dame High School’s own Jarrod West will take the floor with Marshall alumni team Herd That as the former members of the Thundering Herd take on the Zoo Crew, a team made up of former Pitt Panthers. Joining West on the Herd That roster will be Stevie Browning, who began his career at Fairmont State before transferring to Marshall. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Seeded fourth in the West Virginia region, West and his teammates have a chance to reignite a cross-state rivalry if they make it to the second round as Best Virginia, a team made up of WVU alumni could be waiting for them with a win against Dubois Dream. The second-round match is set to tip off on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

For the full bracket of this year’s TBT, click here.