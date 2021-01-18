Former WV Black Bear, Ke’Bryan Hayes, among 4 Pirates on Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former West Virginia Black Bear, Ke’Bryan Hayes, enters the 2021 Major League Baseball season as the No. 15 ranked prospect in all of Major and Minor League Baseball, according to Baseball America.

The publication released its list of the Top 100 prospects entering this season, and four current or future Pirates players are on the list.

Hayes checked in at No. 15.

Fellow former Black Bears player, pitcher Quinn Priester, is ranked No. 58.

Last year’s first round pick of Pittsburgh, Nick Gonzalez, is ranked No. 51. And infielder Oniel Cruz is ranked one spot above him, at No. 50.

