Former WV Black Bears manager, Drew Saylor, accepts hitting coordinator role with KC Royals org.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears are in need of a new manager.

The position became open Thursday when now-former manager Drew Saylor had accepted a role with the Kansas City Royals organization, as first reported by The Athletic.

Saylor joined the Pirates organization last year, after a successful stint in the Dodgers organization, during which time he won the 2018 Minor League Manager of the Year Award.

He now is moving on to the Royals organization to be a Hitting Coordinator in their minor league system.

Saylor led the Black Bears to a 40-36 record this past season, an eight-win improvement from the previous season.

The team released a statement saying, “Drew Saylor did a tremendous job leading the team last season. It was one of our best seasons, and it was fun to watch down to the last game. Drew is smart and passionate about his team, and he really worked to develop our players as people as well as athletes. We wish him all the best with the Royals this year.”

Saylor’s replacement will be the team’s fifth manager in six seasons since moving to Morgantown.