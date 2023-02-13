BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – With the state wrestling meet just over two weeks away, the Big Ten Conference held its league championships over the weekend with Fairmont Senior coming out on top.

The Polar Bears took home individual championships in seven different weight classes and earned a total of 282 points.

In addition to the conference championships, the Big Ten issued its awards for coach and wrestler of the year with that dominant Fairmont Senior performance capping off a stellar season that saw head coach Michael Fortier named the Big Ten wrestling coach of the year.

“The guys prepared real well and came out and won the matches they were supposed to, and some guys had some challenging matches that they won and as always that helps,” he said.

At the end of the day, it was an impressive performance across the board for the Polar Bears.

“I’m just really proud of all of them to be honest with you,” Fortier continued, “From top to bottom, every guy went out there and wrestled as hard as they could, win or lose, and that’s all we ever ask for.”

In addition to Fortier taking home the honor of Big Ten coach of the year, Bridgeport senior Kamar Summers was named the league’s wrestler of the year following a dominant season.

Summers finishes with a 29-0 record in the 285-pound weight division and claimed the Big Ten championship in his class on Saturday.