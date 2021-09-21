Four Bucs score as Buckhannon-Upshur shuts out East Fairmont

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Buckhannon-Upshur recorded a shut out win over East Fairmont on a rainy Tuesday evening.

The Bucs got off to a fast start as Zach Calif-Boring scores in the first few minutes of the contest to put the Bucs up 1-0.

Buckhannon-Upshur stayed hot as Noah Radabaugh found the back of the net off of a Calif-Boring assist to give the Bucs a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Bucs never let the Bees score in this one. They scored two more goals in the second half as Julien Larcher and Branson Carpenter each scored.

Buckhannon-Upshur wins 4-0 on the road over East Fairmont.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories