Four Bucs score as Buckhannon-Upshur shuts out East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Buckhannon-Upshur recorded a shut out win over East Fairmont on a rainy Tuesday evening.

The Bucs got off to a fast start as Zach Calif-Boring scores in the first few minutes of the contest to put the Bucs up 1-0.

Buckhannon-Upshur stayed hot as Noah Radabaugh found the back of the net off of a Calif-Boring assist to give the Bucs a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Bucs never let the Bees score in this one. They scored two more goals in the second half as Julien Larcher and Branson Carpenter each scored.

Buckhannon-Upshur wins 4-0 on the road over East Fairmont.



