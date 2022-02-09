Four Fairmont Senior football players ink with collegiate programs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Four state champion Fairmont Senior football players made their college decision official on Wednesday.

Two Polar Bears are staying in the friendly city of Fairmont and will remain teammates.

Koby Toothman and Jace Dalton both inked with the Fairmont State football program.

Dalton inks with Fairmont State

Toothman earned all state honors on defense but will join the Falcons as a fullback after registering four rushing touchdowns for the Polar Bears this past Fall.

Dalton will play on the other side of the ball at linebacker and both players are excited to continue to call Fairmont home for another four years.





“It’s close to home, good engineering program and I want to play football at the next level. Just because of how great this program is and represent at the next level,” Dalton said.

Toothman joins the Fairmont State football program





“It feels good to finally be apart of this team. I’ve always been at Fairmont State, I’ve been around it and I know what it’s going to be like up there, not the whole football aspect but I know how to get around up there. My family is going to get to watch me, my friends get to watch me, it’s right down the road and I get to stay home,” Toothman said.

Country roads are taking Evan Dennison home to Morgantown as he signed with the West Virginia University football program.

The all state defensive back will be part of the Mountaineers defense but had a solid year on offense for FSHS as well, finding the end zone seven times this past Fall.

Dennison said his decision to join WVU was an easy one.

Dennison signs with the Mountaineers football program





“There’s no place like home. I’ve grown up watching them, I went to pretty much every home game in the last 10 years, favorite team to watch that’s what I love about them. Power five school, if they’re offering me to come have a spot on the team and work my way up to a full scholarship I’m going to take that opportunity,” Dennison said.

Darius Hubbard signed to continue his football career at Bluefield State.

Hubbard joins the Big Blue defensive line and said he’ll bring the energy and of course, the mojo.

Hubbard inks with the Big Blue

Hubbard has already made relationships with his future coaching staff and said he feels welcome at Bluefield State.



“Really because of the diversity and there are more people that look like me. I’d rather be at a campus that people will be able to relate to me. They really just would text me every day, asking what I ate, what I’m doing all of those things went into me choosing that school,” Hubbard said.

