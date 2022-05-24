SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – Four Lewis County High School athletes signed letters of intent on Tuesday to continue athletics at the collegiate level.

Lewis County softball standout Abby Hartley signed with the Glenville State softball program. Hartley looks to pitch for the Pioneers and play anywhere else needed.

Hartley signs with the Pioneers



“I just want to continue my athletic career at a good college. I felt like Glenville just suited me when I visited and toured and here we are,” Hartley said.

Jonah Clem joins Hartley down in Glenville. He signed to play baseball for the Pioneers. Clem can play in various positions on the diamond and is most excited to join the program his future head coach is building.

Clem signs with Glenville State





“I really liked their natural resources program and that’s something that really interests me. The family and environment coach Mullins has brought to Glenville is something I really appreciate and love,” Clem said.

Jaelyn Romans is headed out of state to continue her soccer career. She inked with the Agnes Scott women’s soccer program. The midfielder is excited to live in a new state while continuing the sport she loves.



“I kind of wanted to get away from West Virginia and I really liked the team environment. As soon as I got there everybody was so welcoming and everybody already knew who I was and where I was from and it was just really nice,” Romans said.

Romans is heading to Agnes Scott

Lauren Wyatt takes her talents to the Mountain East Conference. The Minutemaid signed with the West Liberty track and field program. Wyatt is set to compete in long jump and is excited to study in the zoo science program.



“It was the only place that offered exactly what I wanted which is pre-vet and zoo science and I knew as soon as I stepped off campus that is where I wanted to go,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt inks with West Liberty



