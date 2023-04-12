Clarksburg, W.Va. — Four local coaches have been given the honor to coach in the North South Allstar game. For the girls, East Fairmont’s James Beckman who helped lead his team to the Triple A quarter-finals will be coaching for the North. Sharon Baird from Webster County, who helped lead her team to the semi-finals will also be coaching for the North

For the boys, Tom Sears from South Harrison led his team to the quarter-finals and will be coaching for the North. Amrit Rayfield from Elkins, who helped lead his team to the Triple A semi-finals will also be coaching for the North.

The boys and girls teams will be playing on June ninth at the South Charleston Community Center.