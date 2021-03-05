Four Mohigans score in double-figures in win over Patriots

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mohigans hosted Washington in their first game of the season on Friday.

The Mohigans went on a 5-0 scoring run in the start of the game to take an early lead.

That lead majorly in part to Xavier Pryor and Luke Bechtel. Pryor scored seven points along with Bechtel’s eight points to keep the Mohigans in the lead early on.

Morgantown led the Patriots 46-36 at the halftime break.

Bechtel kept up his hot streak in the second half finishing with 19 points to lead the Mohigans.

Brooks Gage tallied 18 points, Carson Poffenberger scored 14 and Cam Rice scored 11 to represent MHS in double-figures.

Morgantown held on to the lead and won 96-67, the final score.

Dave Tallman’s crew is 1-0 to start the season.