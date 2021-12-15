Four Morgantown athletes sign on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four Morgantown High School athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Reed Bailey signed to continue his baseball career at Ithaca College.

The left handed pitcher helped lead the Mohigans baseball team to a sectional title this past Spring.

Multiple things about the Bombers campus and baseball program drew Bailey to the school.

“When I went up over the summer, I really fell in love with the place, the team. I didn’t get a chance to meet the team the team the first time I was up there but I got to meet the coach, get an idea of what everything was like up there and it was just the perfect fit for so many reasons,” Bailey said.

Morgantown’s Preston Core signed to run at the Division I level as he joins the UNC Asheville cross country and track and field program.

Core knew he wanted to continue running collegiately after falling in love with the sport and he even has ties to UNC Asheville, so it was the best fit for him.

“I started running in seventh grade and I’ve been running track and cross country for five years now and I fell in love with track. My brother signed to UNC Asheville two years ago so I went on an official visit, checked out the school and just fell in love with it,” Core said.

Makenzie Poe continues her gymnastics career collegiately as she signed with the SUNY Cortland gymnastics program.

The level 10 gymnast thanks her coaches and trainers at Seven Performance and Viking Performance for preparing her to compete at the college level.

She said the Red Dragons head coach influenced her decision most.

“Really the coach. She just made it feel like home. She just makes the gym such a positive atmosphere, she looks out for all of her gymnasts and she really is like a second mom,” Poe said.

Last but not least, Mikayla Rogers signed with the Belmont Abbey softball program.



The pitcher, first base duo thanks her coaches at Morgantown for being supportive throughout her four years.

A big selling factor was the location of Belmont Abbey.

“It’s a smaller campus because it is a private school but it’s not that small and it’s also very close to Charlotte. It’s like a 15 minute drive and so it’s secluded but I still have a bigger city which I like,” Rogers said.