Four plays move onto semifinal round of Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four of the best coverage plays from the regular season move on to compete in the Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year competition.

South Harrison’s Noah Burnside has two plays that move on in the competition. Both of Burnside’s interceptions from week week two and week four have a spot in the semifinals.

Robert C. Byrd’s Latrell Jones and his interception in the end zone moves on to the next round with a win over the Lincoln duo play.

North Marion’s Landon Frey and his pick six against Fairmont Senior wins in a close one.

The semifinal match ups will be announced Friday inside the 12 SportsZone.