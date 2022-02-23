FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior had no trouble getting past Grafton to advance to the Region II, Section 1 title game.

The Polar Bears got off to a good start outscoring Grafton 20-6 led by Marley Washenitz’s 13 points.

Fairmont Senior never slowed down from there on either side of the ball. The Polar Bears held the Bearcats to zero points in the second quarter.

Corey Hines’ crew never looked back as it moves onto play Philip Barbour for the section crown after downing Grafton 85-21.

Washenitz led with 23 points, Laynie Beresford added 17, and Emily Starn and Meredith Maier each scored 15 points.