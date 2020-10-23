Four Polar Bears score to lead Fairmont Senior to the sectional title game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior hosted Keyser in the boys soccer Class-AA Region I, Section 2 semifinal on Thursday.

The Polar Bears got off to a good start. Ashton Cecil scored the first goal off of a header to put the Polar Bears up 1-0.

Then Bubby Towns drew a foul in the box and sailed the PK in to put the Polar Bears up 2-0.

The Branch brothers together put FSHS up 3-0 as Jonas sent a corner kick and connected with Isaac’s head for the goal.

Nate Flower scored a late goal in the first half to put the Polar Bears up 4-0 into halftime.

Cecil put two more in the back of the net to complete a hat trick and Towns and Flower each scored one more goal for the Polar Bears’ 9-1 win over Keyser.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories