Four Polar Bears score to lead Fairmont Senior to the sectional title game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior hosted Keyser in the boys soccer Class-AA Region I, Section 2 semifinal on Thursday.

The Polar Bears got off to a good start. Ashton Cecil scored the first goal off of a header to put the Polar Bears up 1-0.

Then Bubby Towns drew a foul in the box and sailed the PK in to put the Polar Bears up 2-0.

The Branch brothers together put FSHS up 3-0 as Jonas sent a corner kick and connected with Isaac’s head for the goal.

Nate Flower scored a late goal in the first half to put the Polar Bears up 4-0 into halftime.

Cecil put two more in the back of the net to complete a hat trick and Towns and Flower each scored one more goal for the Polar Bears’ 9-1 win over Keyser.