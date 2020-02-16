Four Polar Bears take first place in WVSSAC Region I wrestling tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior hosted the WVSSAC Region I Wrestling Tournament and the Polar Bears sure flexed their muscles today.

Four Polar Bears took first place on the mat today starting with Kolbie Hamilton who won by fall in 32 seconds.

“It feels good but you never know what will happen in a match. it can turn like that instantly. It feels pretty good to be a freshman and make it to states but that’s not where my goals stop. My goal is to place at states,” Hamilton said.

Followed by three other first placed Polar Bears, Mikey Jones, Tanner Hoskinson and the undefeated Zach Frazier.

It was a big day for the East Fairmont Bees as well sending three first place winners to states. Geno Cassucio, Blake Boyers and Levi Carpenter all won first place in their respective weight class.

Hunter Leggett won first place for Ritchie County and Garrett Conaway represented North Marion with a first place win.