Four scorers finish in double-figures as (3) Fairmont Senior dominates (8) Elkins

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Class-AAA No. three ranked Fairmont Senior boys basketball team improves to 7-0 after a dominant win over No. eight ranked Elkins.

The first half was a tight battle with Elkins never taking the lead but coming close multiple times.

Fairmont Senior pulled away to lead by four after the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Polar Bears. Fairmont steadily built up a lead to lead by 20 at the halftime break.

The Polar Bears held onto the lead for the 78-47 win over Elkins.

Deasean Goode had a standout first half with 12 points and finished with a game-high 18 points. Zycheus Dobbs finished the night with 17 points, Eric Smith scored 15 and Joseph Uram added 12 for the Polar Bears.