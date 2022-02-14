LOST CREEK, W.Va. – It’s going to be a fun game to watch when two players like South Harrison’s Corey Boulden and Webster County’s Rye Gadd step on the floor.



The gym was packed as Class-AA No. 5 ranked South Harrison welcomed Class-A No. 8 ranked Webster County.

The Hawks keep their undefeated, 18-0 season alive with a win, 75-68 over the Highlanders.

It looked like it was the Hawks game from the jump after they built up a 10 point lead after one quarter.

The Highlanders got to within seven points in the second quarter and South Harrison led by nine at the half.

But the third quarter, Gadd and his crew got going. The Highlanders got to within three points two separate times but never took the lead.

Corey Boulden led the Hawks with 28 points and seven threes on the night. Noah Burnside added 18 points along with Lucas Elliott’s 13 and Caden Davis’ 10 points.

Gadd led all scorers with 39 points and six threes. Rayden Triplett added 11 points for the Highlanders.