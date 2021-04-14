Fourth quarter burst secured Region II, Section 2 semifinal win for the Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars got the best of the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles in the Region II, Section 1 semifinal 49-33 on Wednesday.

Robert C. Byrd kept it close during the first three quarters, Jaden Sturm knocked down a triple at the end of the third quarter to cut Lincoln’s lead 29-22.

Sturm led the Eagles with game-high 17 points and is the only Byrd player to score in double-figures.

But Lincoln outscored Byrd 20-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Cougars took down Robert C. Byrd 49-33 to advance to the section final.

Hannah Ferris and Madi Martin both had 13 points to lead the Cougars and Ashlyn Riley added 10 points.


