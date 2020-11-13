Frank Loria honored by Clarksburg History Museum Thursday, given Key to the City

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg, and the Clarksburg History Museum, honored the late, great Frank Loria Thursday, as a key date in West Virginia sports history approaches.

A Clarksburg-native, Loria was a football standout for Notre Dame High School, and a consensus, and two-time, All-American with the Virginia Tech football team.

Loria was also one of the 75 men, women and members of the Marshall University football program who died on Southern Airways Flight 932.

“Frank has left a legacy for his family and friends for fifty years. As have many of the Marshall family and friends. And he will live on through another fifty years through his grandchildren,” said Anthony Mazzie, a close cousin of Loria.

Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of Clarksburg, presents members of the Loria family with an honorary Key to the City Thursday evening. (Photo via WBOY)

Saturday marks 50 years since Loria passed. He, and his family, were honored Thursday night in Clarksburg – the city posthumously awarding him the Key to the City, in a city filled with people who knew him.

“He’s just a true here to Clarksburg, to West Virginia, to Virginia Tech, to his family – both the Romanos and the Lorias,” Mazzie said.

The Clarksburg History Museum also announced the future opening of an exhibit that will be dedicated to Frank and his life.

Loria and the rest of the 1970 Thundering Herd football program will be honored Saturday in Huntington on the 50th anniversary of the crash.

Mazzie drove to West Virginia from southern Florida to be in Clarksburg Thursday, and Huntington this weekend.

“On Saturday, I’m there representing Frank,” he said. “It is emotional. I’m honored to do it. He’s in my heart. I pray to him every day. Pray for his family. Pray for his kids.”