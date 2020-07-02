Franklin Bush signs with Fairmont State swimming program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Another local athlete is getting the chance to move on to the next level.

And the latest to do so is Fairmont Senior’s Franklin Bush.

Bush is a talented athlete, having played multiple sports at the high school level, including football, wrestling, and swimming.

Swimming is the sport that he’ll be competing in at the next level.

Bush signed, Thursday, to continue his swimming career close to home with Fairmont State, where he hopes to compete in events like the 50 and 100 free, and any relay his new coaches would put him in or ask him to be a part of.

“It’s more something that will make me feel like it’s home, because, it’s home. And I was pretty blessed that they chose me. It was just something that I was really more passionate about. I did enjoy playing the other sports, but it was something that really stuck with me,” Bush said.

Bush says that he got into swimming when he was young, and started swimming competitively not long afterwards.

He’s planning on majoring in Biology at Fairmont State with the hopes of becoming a dentist.