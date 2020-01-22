Frazier, Fairmont Senior beat North Marion in dual meet

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Zach Frazier entered Tuesday night with a 143-2 record in his high school wrestling career.

It took him less than half a minute to record win number 144.

Frazier pinned his North Marion opponent in just 27 seconds to get Fairmont Senior started right in a dual win over the rival Huskies.

The Polar Bears won the meet by a team score of 48-21.

Frazier, a three-time state champion, was one of three Polar Bear seniors honored before the meet. Tuesday was the Polar Bears’ final home dual of the year.

They have two more road contests left before beginning post-season matches at the Big 10 Conference tournament at Lincoln, and then at the Regional tournament at the Fairmont Senior Armory, all in the coming weeks.