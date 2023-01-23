BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – North Marion needed a win over Bridgeport on Monday to stay undefeated in Big 10 Conference play.

While the Indians put a valiant fight in their effort to move into first place in the league, Emma Freels and Olivia Toland combined for 44 points to lead the Huskies to a 60-44 win.

After falling behind 6-2 in the opening minutes, North Marion set the tone for the remainder of the game with 15 straight points that made up the majority of a 23-4 run that continued deep into the second quarter.

Bridgeport provided an answer with back-to-back threes from Maddy Amick and Gabby Reep before Reep was fouled on a half court heave at the buzzer, sinking all three free throws to go into the locker room down just 25-19.

The third quarter was the most tightly contested of the game with North Marion’s lead reaching nine but being swiftly cut down to two on a Reep layup.

Addie Elliott managed to turn the momentum back to the Huskies going into the fourth though, sinking a three-pointer late in the third to make it 43-38 after 24 minutes.

The fourth quarter belonged to North Marion. Spearheaded by hot-shooting from Freels and Toland, the Huskies outscored the Indians, 17-6 in the final eight minutes on the way to the 16-point win.

Freels and Toland each scored 22 points to lead North Marion while Elliott joined them in double figures with 12.

Reep was the lone Bridgeport player in double figures with 19 points.