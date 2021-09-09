Friday’s Calhoun Co. vs. Doddridge County game postponed due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday night’s scheduled Week 3 high school football game between Doddridge County and Calhoun County has been postponed, according to DCHS.

Calhoun County has reportedly went to a remote learning model as COVID-19 cases rise in the area.

With the Calhoun County players not in school, the game is not able to be played this week.

Doddridge County will now have this week, and next week off from games, according to its schedule on the WVSSAC website. That same schedule also has the Calhoun-Doddridge game tentatively being made up on Tuesday October 11.