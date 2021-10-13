Friday’s Lincoln-Elkins game cancelled due to flu

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday night’s scheduled Week 8 high school football game between Elkins and No. 6 Lincoln has been canceled, according to both schools.

The game, however, was not canceled due to COVID-19, but has been canceled due to multiple cases of the flu within the Tigers roster.

Elkins football has shut down practice for the remainder of the week, according to an administrator.

The game was scheduled as Lincoln’s homecoming game, though it appears that the game will result in a forfeit.

With a win by forfeit, Lincoln will move to 5-1 on the year. Elkins, meanwhile will fall to 0-7.