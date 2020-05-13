From Bees to Yellow Jackets: Dom Postlewait signs with Waynesburg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont quarterback Dom Postlewait is keeping with the bee-related mascot theme, now he’ll be trading in his EFHS Bees uniform for one with the Yellow Jackets of Waynesburg.

The Bees QB-1 and defensive back signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon in Fairmont.

Postlewait, who helped lead East Fairmont to one of its best seasons in recent history this year, is now a collegiate quarterback, joining a Waynesburg program that’s also looking to turn things around after five-straight losing seasons.

Postlewait had this to say about how Shane Eakle and the Bees coaching staff prepared him for college ball.

“The coaches did a good job this year of showing me more of the game that I didn’t really learn in the past couple years. But there’s still a lot to learn. The college game is going to be a lot faster, so it’s going to be a learning experience for me,” Postlewait said.

Postlewait, who will be studying criminal justice at Waynesburg, said the Bees win over Grafton is the game that will forever stick out to him from his high school career.

That was the Bees first win in more than a full season.

“We got a lot of confidence from that game,” he said. “And that was awesome. It was our first home game of the year. We had a great crowd, the students all stayed for the whole game, that’s something that we haven’t had in a long time.”