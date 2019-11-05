FSHS Boys with tough test ahead at state soccer tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys are one of five soccer teams in our region that are going to Beckley this weekend for the state soccer tournament that begins Friday.

The Polar Bears are in a tough bracket with the rest of Double-A and Single-A.

Fairmont Senior’s three losses are actually the most by any of the four teams in that group. And the Polar Bears face a one-loss Winfield team Friday evening.

It’ll be a tough contest in against the defending champs, even with the Polar Bears playing Winfield earlier this year to a 0-0 draw.

“They are the defending champs. They’ve lost once in like 40 games. So they’re going to give us a great opportunity to play. We’re looking forward to that opportunity. And they’re the next step in our goal to making it to the state championship. We’re looking forward to it, though,” said head coach Darrin Paul.

“Last year we weren’t all as one team, but this year we’re one team all the time. Look where it’s gotten us so far. We made it to states this year, which is great. So, I think it’s just being one unit,” said junior midfielder Jonas Branch.