FSHS girls XC finish as state runner-up; Three local AA girls finish in Top 10 at state meet

by:

Posted:

ONA, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls cross country team finished the 2021 season as the second-best team in class Double-A.

Led by Lydia Falkenstein, the lady Polar Bears earned a state runner-up finish at the WVSSAC State Cross Country meet in Ona on Saturday.

Falkenstien was one of three local Double-A athletes to finish in the Top 10, as she placed third, North Marion’s Taylor Hell placed ninth, and Liberty’s Aliya Todd placed tenth.

On the boys side, Elkins’ Charlie Smoak wrapped up his senior year with a fourth-place finish at the state meet. He was joined by Fairmont Senior’s Jasper Brown as the only local runners on the podium following the Double-A boys race.

The East Fairmont boys team had the highest finish, among local teams, placing fourth. The Lady Bees also had a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

For the Fairmont Senior girls, this is their third-straight Top 2 finish in the Double-A team standings, but this does snap a streak of back-to-back state titles.

Full Double-A girls results here.

Full Double-A boys results here.

