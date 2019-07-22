Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

FSHS’ Jones commits to Alderson Broaddus University

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball star, Dasilas Jones, announced, via Twitter, that he will commit to Alderson Broaddus University to continue his academic and athletic careers.

Jones will join a few other North Central West Virginia high school standouts on the Battlers’ roster, including former Philip Barbour Colt, David Shriver, and former University Hawk, Holton Summers.

Jones was named All-State Second-Team and All-State Tournament Team in his senior season, as he helped guide the Polar Bears to the state championship game in Charleston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News