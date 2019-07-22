FSHS’ Jones commits to Alderson Broaddus University

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball star, Dasilas Jones, announced, via Twitter, that he will commit to Alderson Broaddus University to continue his academic and athletic careers.

Jones will join a few other North Central West Virginia high school standouts on the Battlers’ roster, including former Philip Barbour Colt, David Shriver, and former University Hawk, Holton Summers.

Jones was named All-State Second-Team and All-State Tournament Team in his senior season, as he helped guide the Polar Bears to the state championship game in Charleston.