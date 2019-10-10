FSHS, NMHS finish Top 2 in Double-A, Rigel Wilson goes to playoff round at HS Golf Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – The first high school athletic champions of the 2019-2020 athletic calendar were crowned Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling at the 2019 WVSSAC HS Golf Championship.

A pair of Marion County teams finished first and second in Double-A, another area team finished on the podium in Single-A, and our Athlete of the Week Rigel Wilson went to a playoff round competing for the individual crown in Single-A.

Fairmont Senior, led by Clark Craig and two other golfers that all finished in the top eight, won the Class-AA team golf title. North Marion, paced by Michael Harris, finished second place in the class.

In Single-A, Ritchie County, making their first team appearance under head coach Marsha Knight, finished in second in the class with a solid team effort.

Wilson, who shot an 80 on Tuesday, shot an 85 in the second round of the tournament Wednesday, and was tied by Gavin Fox of Ravenswood. The two went to a playoff round, which Fox won after a reportedly brilliant tee shot.

Morgantown placed sixth as a team in Triple-A, led by Jack Wiedebusch who finished in a tie for 13th place when it came to individual scores.

Bridgeport’s Matt Aman and Grafton’s Caden Moore tied for third in Double-A. Aman responded to a frustrating day for him Tuesday with a great day Wedensday, shooting one of the top scores of the day.