FSHS’ Towns announces commitment to Radford men’s soccer

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Fairmont Senior soccer standout, Bubby Towns, announced his commitment to the Radford men’s soccer program on Monday.

Towns, Fairmont Senior’s most prolific goal scorer, announced his decision via Twitter.

The first team all-state selection has had a storied career with the Polar Bears.

Towns helped lead Fairmont Senior to two back-to-back state titles along with three sectional titles and three regional titles.

This past Fall, Towns broke the FSHS scoring record, beating out former Polar Bear and current West Virginia University player Ike Swiger, and netted his 100th career goal.

Towns now takes his talents to a Division I program and plans to sign with the Highlanders soon.