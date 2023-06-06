FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University’s Men’s Tennis coach Terry Deremer has been named the 2023 Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II Men’s Tennis National Coach of the Year, according to a release from the university.

Deremer led his team to the D-II NCAA National Tournament and despite a first-round exit, the school still achieved 18 dual wins (wins for both men’s and women’s teams) in the 2023 season, the most in program history.

“I am honored for the recognition,” Deremer said. “It is very special, and I am incredibly proud of what our players and staff have been able to build here at Fairmont State. It is a special place.”

Deremer was also named the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Coach of the Year and is in the Fairmont State Athletics Hall of Fame. Five of the coach’s players were also awarded All-MEC honors for this season.

According to the release, Terry Deremer is the first coach in the MEC to earn an award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and is the first head coach at Fairmont State to receive a national coach of the year award since 1976.