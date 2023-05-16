CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Robert C. Byrd’s Adam Fubio and Quinten Cooley signed to continue their athletic careers in college on Tuesday.

Fubio is continuing a family legacy by deciding to swim at Fairmont State since both of his older brothers also did.

“I knew eighth grade year when my brother signed, or seventh grade year, whatever it was, I knew I was going to go there. It’s just something you’re shoved into. That’s the joy of my family. I mean it was just like the perfect atmosphere for me to go. I mean I see all the pictures of them, and they just act like a true family and that’s what I was most interested in, knowing I’m going somewhere where I can be friends with everybody and knowing I have a way in,” he said.

Also from Byrd, Cooley signed with West Virginia Wesleyan track and will be walking on to the basketball team. This provides the perfect opportunity to do both, and it also helps that he had a great first recruiting call.

“The assistant coach, coach Garrett, he reached out to me first. It just went on from there, I mean I had a visit, and it just went on from there. The facilities were all nice, the coaches were nice, and the players, I mean they just go along with it,” he said.

Cooley added that being a multisport athlete throughout his life has prepared him to do the same at the next level.