Future HS basketball four-class regional alignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – As the landscape of high school basketball in West Virginia is scheduled for a big change at the start of next season, the picture of what that landscape will look like got a lot more clear on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released the regional and sectional alignments for the four-class system that will go into place on a trial basis at the start of next season.
Some of the more notable changes among teams in our region, include Bridgeport being paired with Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston and University, while Morgantown is moved into a different section with schools from the Northern Panhandle; the three Marion County schools have been split up, with North Marion in one section, and East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior in another; and the Notre Dame and Trinity boys will both play up a class in Triple-A, while both girls programs play in Double-A.
Below is a full look at what the regions and sections will look like, according to the WVSSAC.
Boys Basketball
AAAA
Region I
Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II
Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills,
Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III
Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV
Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albins
AAA
Region I
Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity
Region II
Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour
Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III
Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Springs, Westside
Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne
AA
Region I
Section 1: Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys
Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II
Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2: Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison
Region III
Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central
Region IV
Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central
Section 2: Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County
A
Region I
Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II
Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III
Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View
Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV
Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama
Girls Basketball
AAAA
Region I
Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II
Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills,
Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III
Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV
Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albins
AAA
Region I
Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser
Region II
Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Philip Barbour
Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III
Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Springs, Westside
Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne
AA
Region I
Section 1: Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys
Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II
Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity
Region III
Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central
Region IV
Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, Charleston Catholic
Section 2: Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County
A
Region I
Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II
Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III
Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View
Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV
Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama