Future HS basketball four-class regional alignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – As the landscape of high school basketball in West Virginia is scheduled for a big change at the start of next season, the picture of what that landscape will look like got a lot more clear on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released the regional and sectional alignments for the four-class system that will go into place on a trial basis at the start of next season.

Some of the more notable changes among teams in our region, include Bridgeport being paired with Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston and University, while Morgantown is moved into a different section with schools from the Northern Panhandle; the three Marion County schools have been split up, with North Marion in one section, and East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior in another; and the Notre Dame and Trinity boys will both play up a class in Triple-A, while both girls programs play in Double-A.

Below is a full look at what the regions and sections will look like, according to the WVSSAC.

Boys Basketball

AAAA

Region I

Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park

Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

Region II

Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills,

Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region III

Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region IV

Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albins

AAA

Region I

Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity

Region II

Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour

Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd

Region III

Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Springs, Westside

Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region IV

Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne

The Notre Dame boys basketball team will be playing in Class AAA, while the Irish girls hoops program will compete in Class AA starting next year.

AA

Region I

Section 1: Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys

Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region II

Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2: Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison

Region III

Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central

Region IV

Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central

Section 2: Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County

A

Region I

Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region II

Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region III

Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View

Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region IV

Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

Girls Basketball

AAAA

Region I

Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park

Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

Region II

Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills,

Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region III

Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region IV

Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albins

AAA

Region I

Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser

Region II

Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Philip Barbour

Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd

Region III

Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Springs, Westside

Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region IV

Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne

The North Marion basketball teams will be split up from their Marion County rivals in the Class AAA Region I.

AA

Region I

Section 1: Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys

Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region II

Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity

Region III

Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central

Region IV

Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, Charleston Catholic

Section 2: Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County

A

Region I

Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region II

Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region III

Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View

Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region IV

Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama