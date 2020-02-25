Future HS basketball four-class regional alignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – As the landscape of high school basketball in West Virginia is scheduled for a big change at the start of next season, the picture of what that landscape will look like got a lot more clear on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released the regional and sectional alignments for the four-class system that will go into place on a trial basis at the start of next season.

Some of the more notable changes among teams in our region, include Bridgeport being paired with Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston and University, while Morgantown is moved into a different section with schools from the Northern Panhandle; the three Marion County schools have been split up, with North Marion in one section, and East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior in another; and the Notre Dame and Trinity boys will both play up a class in Triple-A, while both girls programs play in Double-A.

Below is a full look at what the regions and sections will look like, according to the WVSSAC.

Boys Basketball

AAAA

Region I
Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II
Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills,
Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III
Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV
Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albins

AAA

Region I
Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity
Region II
Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour
Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III
Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Springs, Westside
Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne

The Notre Dame boys basketball team will be playing in Class AAA, while the Irish girls hoops program will compete in Class AA starting next year.

AA

Region I
Section 1: Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys
Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II
Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2: Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison
Region III
Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central
Region IV
Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central
Section 2: Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County

A

Region I
Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II
Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III
Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View
Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV
Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

Girls Basketball

AAAA

Region I
Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II
Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills,
Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III
Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV
Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albins

AAA

Region I
Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser
Region II
Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Philip Barbour
Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III
Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Springs, Westside
Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne

The North Marion basketball teams will be split up from their Marion County rivals in the Class AAA Region I.

AA

Region I
Section 1: Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys
Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II
Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity
Region III
Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central
Region IV
Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, Charleston Catholic
Section 2: Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County

A

Region I
Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II
Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III
Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View
Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV
Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

