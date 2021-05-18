Gadd, Chisler named to Single-A boys basketball all-state teams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A pair of local boys basketball players were named to this year’s boys basketball all-state team in class Single-A.

Webster County junior, Rye Gadd, has been named as a first team selection. Gadd averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season.

“It’s been a while since a junior’s done that at Webster County. So, it’s an honor,” said Gadd. “This summer, hopefully I have a great AAU season, finish it out strong, have a good showing, and then get in with the (Highlanders) as early as I can in the gym to chase another ring and try to get first team captain. Austin Ball, he’s a great kid, great player. But I’m trying to get that next year myself and leave the season with a ring on my finger.”

Meanwhile, Clay-Battelle senior Mojo Chisler earned second team all-state honors. Chisler averaged more than 18 points and seven rebounds per game during the regular season.

Both Gadd and Chisler led their teams to the state tournament this year.

CLASS A ALL STATE TEAM

First team

Player School Ht. Cl.

Eli Allen James Monroe 6-3 Soph.

Austin Ball (captain) Man 6-7 Jr.

Trevor Beresford Cameron 6-7 Jr.

Rye Gadd Webster County 6-1 Jr.

Caleb May Tug Valley 5-11 Jr.

Kaiden Pack Greenbrier West 6-2 Sr.

Shad Sauvage James Monroe 5-10 Jr.

Caleb Strode Tyler Consolidated 6-3 Jr.

Second team

Josh Alt Pendleton County 6-4 Sr.

Caleb Blevins Man 6-4 Jr.

Ty Cain Paden City 6-0 Sr.

Mojo Chisler Clay-Battelle 6-5 Sr.

Jesse Muncy Tolsia 5-8 Jr.

Lucky Pulice Madonna 6-1 Sr.

Kaden Smallwood Greater Beckley 6-0 Jr.

Bailey Thompson (captain) Pendleton County 6-3 Sr.

Honorable mention

Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Malaki Bishop, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth,Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Zack Colebank, Tucker County ;Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meaodow Bridge; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County.