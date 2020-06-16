Gage Michael commits to Kent State Football

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School’s star quarterback Gage Michael announced his commitment to play football at Kent State on Monday.

After recently visiting Kent State this past Friday, Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis offered Michael. He talked it over with his family and decided it was the right time to commit.

“Well we went up to visit the campus last Friday, walked around saw the campus and everything and coach Lew called the next day (Saturday) and offered me a scholarship. And I talked it over with my family, my dad and everybody and we decided to call him back and verbally commit on Sunday. Today was just the coming out party I guess,” Michael said.

Michael, heading into his senior year with the Polar Bears, landed a spot on the Class AA First Team All-State list this past season.

The duel-threat quarterback led the Big 10 Conference completing 126-215 of his passes for 2,390 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for an additional 1,553 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Michael says Kent State felt like a family.

“I mean Kent is a family. The coaches, they’re all very close. They greeted me with such respect and everything and even the players and the commits, they greeted me with such respect and said ‘hey welcome to the family’ and things like that and congratulations when they heard I got the offer. Just going up there and seeing everything, the facilities, Kent, Ohio is a great place and honestly the coaches love me and I love the coaches,” Michael said.

Kent State has had Michael on the radar for quite some time as well.

“They ended up contacting me at the beginning of August, through Covid stuff and just kept up with it every week. I just fell more and more in love with them every week. And I feel very comfortable with my decision,” Michael said.

Now with committing to a D1 program, Michael says he can’t wait to get back on the field for his final season with the Polar Bears.

“I’m already excited for the upcoming season. We just started workouts and everything. Yeah I’m pumped for the season I can’t wait to go out there and play and then be able to play at the next level,” Michael said.

The Fairmont Senior football team returned to the turf for phase one of their summer workout sessions.