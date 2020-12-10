Gage Michael finishes high school career as captain of Class AA all-state team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior senior quarterback, Gage Michael, played to a 22-3 record in his two years as starting quarterback for the Polar Bears.

He capped off his senior season with a victory over Bluefield in what became a de facto Double-A state title game, but maybe more importantly, helped keep his Fairmont Senior team moving in the right direction in a crazy and unpredictable 2020 season.

Michael, for his efforts, was selected as the captain of this year’s Class AA all-state first team offensive unit.

The Kent State commit ran for 1,639 yards and 17 touchdowns, and completed just under 58 percent of his passes for 2,084 yards and 28 scores. He also became the first player in Polar Bear football history to account for more than 8,000 all-purpose yards.

Michael is one of two Fairmont Senior players on the first team, and seven Polar Bears overall to be selected as an all-state player this season,

In total, seven players from local schools received first team all-state recognition, while ten more found themselves on the second team all-state squad.

Fairmont Senior’s seven all-state players is the most in the region, joined by Elkins (Peyton Isner, T.J. Guire and Dante Ramirez), North Marion (Tariq Miller and Garrett Conaway) Robert C. Byrd (Jeremiah King and Bryson Lucas) as the only other local schools with multiple all-state players.

Lincoln’s Payton Hawkins, despite missing much of this season with a knee injury, earned a spot on the second team all-state unit.

The full list of the first and second all-state teams are below.

Class AA All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First team offense

QB – Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, Sr. (Captain)

RB – Ethan Payne, Poca, Sr.

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, Jr.

RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.

WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion, Jr.

WR – Brandon Wiley, Bluefield, Sr.

OL – Derick Flack, Bluefield, Sr.

OL – Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville, Sr.

OL – John Bittinger, Frankfort, Sr.

OL – Gabe Keech, Poca, Jr.

UT – Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

UT – Dylan Griffith, Sissonville, Sr.

UT – Drae Allen, Keyser, Sr.

K – Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, Jr.

First team defense

DL – Riley Perkins, Clay County, Sr. (Captain)

DL – Garrett Conaway, North Marion, Sr.

DL – Kyler O’Connor, Oak Glen, Sr.

DL – Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant, Sr.

LB – Dillon Taylor, Poca, Sr.

LB – John Covert, Winfield, Sr.

LB – Jansen Moreland, Frankfort, Sr.

LB – Shawn Mitchell, Bluefield, Sr.

DB – Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.

DB – Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

DB – Toby Payne, Poca, Jr.

UT – Jett Cogar, Braxton County, Sr.

UT – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Jr.

UT – Gage Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

P – Peyton Isner, Elkins, Sr.

Second team offense

QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield (Captain), Sr.

QB – Nick Chaney, Oak Glen, Sr.

RB – Caleb Bower, Wyoming East

RB – Peyton Thompson, Berkeley Springs, Sr.

WR – Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

WR – Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Josh Reilley, Wyoming East

OL – Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

OL – Payton Hawkins, Lincoln, Sr.

OL – Brock Truman, Herbert Hoover, Jr.

OL – Justin Roberts, Roane County, Sr.

UT – Gavin Root, Keyser, Sr.

UT – Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.

UT – Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant, Sr.

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover, Soph.

Second team defense

DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser, Soph.

DL – Paxton Shuman, Oak Glen, Sr.

DL – Brock Robinette, Frankfort, Sr.

DL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

LB – T.J. Guire, Elkins, Sr.

LB – Claude Bauer, Roane County, Sr.

LB – Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

LB – Will Kuhn, Lewis County, Sr.

DB – Jay Cook, Poca, Sr.

DB – Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh, Sr. (Captain)

DB – Dante Ramirez, Elkins, Sr.

UT – Trevor Lowe, Nitro, Jr.

UT – Braeden Murray, Sissonville, Jr.

UT – Zion Powell, Keyser, Sr.

P/UT – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Caleb Alllawat, Nitro; Hunter Ambrose, Berkeley Springs; Caleb Atha, Clay County; Josh Atwood, Chapmanville; Ian Baker, Grafton; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Bobby Bart, Lincoln; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Sayveon Beafore, Liberty Harrison; Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant; Nathan Beller, Wayne; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Ethan Bowens, Wayne; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Ryker Brown, Bluefield; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Colton Casto, Clay County; Jayden Cheriza, Fairmont Senior; Baine Cogar, Braxton County; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Tyler Cox, Braxton County; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Tyler Curry, North Marion; Kaden Delaney, Grafton; Anthony DiMatteis, Weir; Logan Dodrill, Liberty Raleigh; Travis Donahew, Point Pleasant; Caden Dotson, Logan; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; A.J. Dunbar, Poca; Adam Earls, East Fairmont; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Chayse Evans, Keyser; Jackson Foster, Sissonville; Daylin Goad, Mingo Central; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover; Brady Grimmett, Independence; Brody Hall, North Marion; Jordan Harvey, Independence; Austin Hawkins, Roane County; Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring; Cole Hiett, Frankfort; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County; Chandler Johnson, Wyoming East; Andrew Irvine, Grafton; Logan Isom, Independence; Garrett Kesterson, Nicholas County; Logan Kinser, Frankfort; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Matt Malik, Oak Glen; Klay Matthews, Scott; Devin Mayers, Liberty Harrison; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Jacob Morton, Clay County; Levi Moore, Lincoln; Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd; Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; Drew Pritt, Braxton County; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Daniel Reed, Westside; Gage Reitter, Weir; Ty’mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Aiden Slack, Logan; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Corey Townsend, Logan; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Rodney Vandevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Zane Wamsley, Point Pleasant; Andy Westfall, Frankfort; Colton Williams, Liberty Raleigh; Jordan Hayes, Logan; Cameron Hensley, Logan.