Gage Michael named 2020 House Award winner, tabbed top prep QB in WV

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The accolades and accomplishments keep rolling in for Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael.

Michael, who has already committed to Kent State, was named the winner of the 2020 J.R. House Award, which is given annually to the state’s top quarterback by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

He joins Connor Neal as recent FSHS quarterbacks to win the award.

Michael finished this season by throwing for 2,084 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also accounting for 1,639 yards and 17 scores on the ground. He helped lead the Polar Bears to the Class AA state championship in a chaotic 2020 season.

Michael was also recently named captain of the Double-A all-state team, and became the first player in Fairmont Senior football history to eclipse 8,000 yards of total offense for his career.